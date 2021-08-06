HomeSportsfootballMontpellier: Jonas Omlin absent for several weeks
football

Montpellier: Jonas Omlin absent for several weeks

By kenyan

Victim of a tear in the adductors during the last friendly match of the summer preparation of Montpellier, Jonas Omlin (27) should miss three to five weeks of competition according to information from the Free noon. The former FC Basel goalkeeper should therefore miss the next four Ligue 1 matches scheduled for August.

An injury that occurred during the warm-up before playing the match against Metz (1-0) and which is in addition to that contracted by Téji Savanier (29), returned from the Olympics and hit in a hip. The Montpellier midfielder is also uncertain for the first day of Ligue 1 where Oliver Dall’Oglio’s men will challenge OM this Sunday at 8.45 p.m.

