Montpellier – Nice: the compositions have fallen

On behalf of the third day of Ligue 1, the leader OGC Nice moves on the lawn of Montpellier HSC. For this match, the Hérault residents are in a 5-3-2 or 3-5-2 with Jonas Omlin as the last bulwark. The Swiss are preceded by Arnaud Souquet, Vitorino Hilton, Pedro Mendes, Daniel Congré and Mihailo Ristic. We then find a reinforced environment with Jordan Ferri, Damien Le Tallec and Téji Savanier. Finally, the duo composed of Andy Delort and Gaëtan Laborde is associated in attack.

For its part, OGC Nice put on a 4-3-3 with Walter Benitez in goal. The Argentine can count on Youcef Atal, Andy Pelmard, Dante and Hassane Kamara in defense. Aligned as a sentinel, Morgan Schneiderlin is supported by Kephren Thuram and Pierre Lees-Melou. Rony Lopes and Myziane Maolida accompany Kasper Dolberg in attack.

The essays :

Montpellier: Omlin – Souquet, Hilton, Mendes, Congré, Ristic – Ferri, Le Tallec, Savanier – Delort, Laborde

Nice: Benitez – Atal, Pelmard, Dante, Kamara – Thuram, Schneiderlin, Lees-Melou – Lopes, Dolberg, Maolida