Montpellier: Téji Savanier in the small papers of Fiorentina

La Viola are looking for a new midfielder. The Florentine club could lose its Chilean Erick Pulgar, tracked by several Spanish clubs (Real Betis, Sevilla FC, Celta de Vigo …) according to the Corriere dello Sport. The Italian daily also mentioned several possible alternatives studied by Fiorentina, and among them the Montpellier Téji Savanier.

Moreover, two years ago, Fio had already shown its interest in the 29-year-old midfielder, just like Olympique de Marseille. The player selected with the French Olympic Team is coming off a good season on a personal level, with 5 goals scored and 7 assists delivered in 31 matches in all competitions. He will have participated in the beautiful epic Montpellier in the Coupe de France, completed in the semi-final on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain (1-1, 6-5 on tabs).