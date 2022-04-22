Menu
Morocco: Vahid Halilhodzic puts a layer on Ziyech and Mazraoui

Date:

In an interview given to Dnevnik Nova TV, Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic once again tackled Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech and Ajax Amsterdam full-back Noussair Mazraoui, both sidelined for more than a year. The Atlas Lions coach did not hesitate to rule out any return from a player who would not be 100% involved during the rallies.

“The player who refuses to train, who refuses to play, fakes injuries, it’s a story over for me. The national team is something sacred. It does not belong to the players but to the whole nation and when someone behaves like that, it’s a story over…”, he dropped on Croatian television. The message is more than clear.

