Mouctar Diakhaby heading to AS Monaco?

This season, FC Valencia are not doing well. Beyond the difficult sporting situation (14th in Liga), the Spanish club is experiencing serious financial difficulties and should sell several players to get rid of large salaries, and recover funds. In this list appears in particular Mouctar Diakhaby.

According to information from Superdeporte, the young 24-year-old defender would be in the sights of AS Monaco. The principality club would like to strengthen in defense in the next transfer window. This interest is also reinforced by the fact that Diakhaby recently changed agency signing at VV Consulting which belongs to Vadim Vasilyev, former sports director, former vice-president of Monaco, as well as former advisor to the president and owner of the club of Monaco. Principality football, Dmitri Rybolovlev.