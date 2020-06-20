Home Sports News football Mourinho shares his coronavirus PCR test
Mourinho shares his coronavirus PCR test

By kenyan

The Portuguese technician posted on the social network Instagram the moment the toilet performs the screening test.

Mourinho has always shown no hair on his tongue. Now he’s also got no secrets. The tottenham coach has not hesitated to lead by example and Share with everyone on the social network Instagram the moment it was subjected to one of the most popular tests to detect the coronavirus, known as PCR testing.

The Portuguese technician has shown a photo in which the toilet can be seen by introducing in the mouth the instruments of his own to perform the test. The photo is going viral and in just under an hour it accumulates thousands of ‘Likes’.

Mourinho yesterday led his first match after the stop for the coronavirus and his team, Tottenham had to settle for the draw (1-1), following the penalty conceded on Pogba and which he transformed by Bruno Fernandes in the 81st minute.

