Mourinho shares his coronavirus PCR test

Mourinho has always shown no hair on his tongue. Now he’s also got no secrets. The tottenham coach has not hesitated to lead by example and Share with everyone on the social network Instagram the moment it was subjected to one of the most popular tests to detect the coronavirus, known as PCR testing.

See this post on Instagram A shared post by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) The 20 Jun, 2020 at 1:44 PDT

The Portuguese technician has shown a photo in which the toilet can be seen by introducing in the mouth the instruments of his own to perform the test. The photo is going viral and in just under an hour it accumulates thousands of ‘Likes’.

Mourinho yesterday led his first match after the stop for the coronavirus and his team, Tottenham had to settle for the draw (1-1), following the penalty conceded on Pogba and which he transformed by Bruno Fernandes in the 81st minute.