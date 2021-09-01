HomeSportsfootballMoussa Dembélé reveals his goalscoring secrets
Moussa Dembélé reveals his goalscoring secrets

By kenyan

Moussa Dembélé gave the teams of Foot Transfer market and Foot.fr. He opened the doors to Groupama Stadium in Lyon to reveal all his attacking secrets. Have you dreamed of hearing a professional explain to you how to stand out? Your wishes are granted!

The Olympique Lyonnais striker has unveiled his method to arrive in the best conditions against goal. Stay static, dive to the first or second post, or even the curved call, everything goes! Equipped with the new adidas X Speedflow Meteorite Pack, he delivered a masterclass just for you! Treat yourself !

