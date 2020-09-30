Home Sports football MU: a first offer for Alex Telles
MU: a first offer for Alex Telles

By kenyan

Predicted at the last moment by Tottenham in the Sergio Reguilon case, Manchester United is still looking for a left side to compete with Luke Shaw. For this, the main track mentioned led to Alex Telles, currently at FC Porto. If the Mancunian club and the player would have come to an agreement, it remains to convince the last champion of Portugal to let go of a player who compiled 12 goals and 10 assists last season.

The Portuguese have reportedly set a demand around 20 million euros. An amount that the Red Devils are currently trying to negotiate. According to Guardian, the leaders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer estimate that an agreement could be found around 13 million euros. It is in this sense that an offer would have been sent to the Drages. To see if it will be necessary to increase the stake just one week before the end of the transfer window.

