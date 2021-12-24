HomeSportsfootballMU: a new attractive option for Edinson Cavani
Sportsfootball

MU: a new attractive option for Edinson Cavani

By kenyan

Barça, or not Barça? This is the question everyone is asking in Uruguay, Manchester and Barcelona. If some media claim that the former Parisian is very close to the Catalan club, others explain, on the other hand, that there is nothing between Barcelona and the Matador.

And according to Globoesporte, Corinthians is in ambush. The Brazilian club also has a significant argument: financial power such that it has already offered an amount greater than that which Barça and many other European clubs could offer. In addition to a team star status. The Red Devils shouldn’t pose too many obstacles to his departure. The ball is therefore in his court.

