MU: bomb threat at Harry Maguire’s home!

This is spine-chilling news. Manchester United player since 2019, Harry Maguire continues to be the subject of criticism and ridicule. The reason is simple: many are still wondering how the Red Devils were able to spend €90 million to recruit him.

A wave of hatred that reaches disturbing heights. Recently booed by Wembley, Maguire had to call the police. Skysports indeed tells us that a bomb threat at the player’s home has been triggered. The player and his relatives have been taken to safety, but the authorities are taking this case very seriously.

