MU: Cristiano Ronaldo chambered by Nemanja Matić

It is well known in the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) hates to lose. His teammates are well aware of this and know where to press to hurt and titillate the five-time Ballon d’Or. In this sense, Nemanja Matić (33) chambered the Portuguese on Thursday, after winning an opposition in training against him.

” Winner team! Cristiano are you okay? “, posted the Serbian midfielder from Manchester United on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of the winners of the day (Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek or Harry Maguire) dressed in their green chasubles. The Red Devils are preparing a trip to Newcastle on Monday as part of Boxing Day and Matchday 19 of the Premier League.

