MU: Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey breaks record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United this summer has set the football world on fire at every level. The media, just like social networks, have long talked about this while the great return of the five-time Ballon d’Or to Old Trafford (which should take place this Saturday, September 11 against Newcastle in the Premier League) is expected by all the world. In the meantime, like the excitement caused by the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG during this crazy 2021 summer transfer window, the CR7 jersey sold by the Red Devils was stormed in the shops of the Mancunian club.

Sky Sports specifies this Monday that the flocked tunic of the number 7 and the name Ronaldo even broke the daily record for sales of Manchester United shirts, and even of a simple sporting article in the world, except in North America, in the ‘space of only four hours. And this after MU has confirmed that the Portuguese star will recover his favorite number, previously occupied by Edinson Cavani (the Uruguayan will now wear the No. 21). Fanatics, Man United’s business partner, also reported that the best global sales day for the club’s online store was beaten in just one hour. Even off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records.