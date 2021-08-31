MU: Daniel James victim of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the places will be very expensive on the front of the attack. The Red Devils would also be on the way to find a way out for Daniel James. Arrived against 18 million euros in 2019, the 23-year-old Welsh winger has never really established himself as a holder. Last year, he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 26 matches.

According to information from Sky Sports, several English clubs are said to be in discussions with the Mancunian club. In search of a winger, Leeds United would also be particularly interested in the former Swansea. A deal could be struck soon enough for a dry transfer. Mancunian leaders would demand at least 23 million to let him go.