MU: Dean Henderson on loan next season?

According to The Sun, Manchester United would be ready to pay part of the wages of their substitute goalkeeper Dean Henderson if he is loaned next season. The 25-year-old England goalkeeper failed to establish himself at United and remains in De Gea’s shadow which is why the Red Devils are considering a loan move to revive his career.

To facilitate the transaction, the Mancunian management is ready to pay part of the 144,000 euros that the English international receives each week. The Manchester goalkeeper would interest Newcastle, Fulham, Burnley and Bournemouth in particular. This season, Henderson has made just three appearances for United.