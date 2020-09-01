MU: Donny Van de Beek had his medical examination

Until then maybe Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho. Donny Van de Beek is expected to be Manchester United’s first summer transfer window signing. The Dutch midfielder, who could also have signed with Barça or Real Madrid, should arrive in England for next season, and a sum of around 45 million euros.

Currently in the Netherlands to prepare for the Nations League matches against Poland and Italy, the 23-year-old cannot, however, initial his contract right away. And to save time, the Red Devils have reportedly managed to give the Ajax player a medical examination during the rally, according to Sky Sports. The Dutchman would have succeeded and would be in Manchester after the international break to sign his contract, which should bind him to Le Mans until 2025.