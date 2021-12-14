MU: Edinson Cavani’s agent gives details of his future

In lack of playing time at Manchester United, Edinson Cavani could take advantage of the next winter transfer window to find a way out. And according to information from Globo Esporte, Corinthians have reportedly come to the inquiries for the Uruguayan striker for a transfer this winter. As a reminder, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker would also be tracked by FC Barcelona since last summer.

His half-brother and agent Walter Guglielmone has denied any negotiations between his player and club paulista, but does not rule out a return to South America: “We have to wait a bit (regarding a return to South America, editor’s note), we’ll see what possibilities exist. Obviously, if a team from Brazil comes with a good project, we can always listen. I have an obligation to send all the options to Cavani. ”