MU: Inter and AC Milan are interested in Alex Telles

Alex Telles (28) is very popular in Italy. While he was already tracked by AS Rome last summer, The Sun says Inter and AC Milan are also interested in his profile. Little used since its arrival from Porto last year, it is under contract until 2024 with the Mancuniens.

The Brazilian started on Thursday night in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal, but it is only the third time he has appeared in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils do not intend to part ways this winter and a departure next summer seems the most likely if he is made to leave the club.