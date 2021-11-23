MU: Jorge Mendes pushes for Julen Lopetegui

This Sunday noon, Manchester United formalized the ousting of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after yet another stinging defeat in the Premier League, this time against Watford (4-1). Michael Carrick has been appointed by the Red Devils to take over while waiting for an “interim” coach, according to the official statement released this afternoon. If the names of Zinedine Zidane or Mauricio Pochettino have been mentioned, another name has come out of the hat in the English press: Julen Lopetegui.

According to information from Manchester Evening News, Jorge Mendes agent of Cristiano Ronaldo would have proposed the candidacy of the Spanish technician currently at Sevilla FC. The Portuguese super agent is reportedly using all his influence internally to send Lopetegui to United. As a reminder, the former coach of La Roja has a contract until June 2024 with the Andalusian team.