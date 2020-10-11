Home Sports football MU: Juan Mata received an offer from Saudi Arabia
Sportsfootball

MU: Juan Mata received an offer from Saudi Arabia

By kenyan

At the end of his contract at the end of the season with Manchester United, Juan Mata has not yet been able to play in the Premier League. He must be satisfied with two appearances in the Coupe de la Ligue in this ultra-competitive environment of the Red Devils. The Spaniard had asked for his transfer during the last transfer window but finally stayed.

The attacking midfielder will therefore have, in all likelihood, to find a new club. And his future destination could be exotic. Thus, according to AS, the 32-year-old has reportedly received a big offer from Saudi Arabia. If the club has not been revealed, the Spanish media speak of a staggering salary: 16 million euros per year, or 250,000 € per week. Enough to prepare for retirement …

