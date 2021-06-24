MU: Kieran Trippier and Denzel Dumfries in the sights

With a quality right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (23), Manchester United nevertheless deplores their lack of a competitor. And this summer, the Red Devils intend to remedy that problem. According to information from Manchester Evening News, the English club are looking for a quality right-back even if a return of Diogo Dalot, loaned last season to AC Milan, is not completely excluded.

Thus, Manchester United have made Kieran Tripier their priority. The 30-year-old, who was trained on the Manchester City side, has a € 41million release clause. An important price for the Atlético de Madrid player who will force the Mancunians to make a real effort. The Red Devils have also ticked the name of Denzel Dumfries (25) but the player of PSV Eindhoven has the odds following his beautiful Euro 2020. Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Inter would thus be in the ranks.