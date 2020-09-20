Home Sports football MU: Leeds keep watch on Daniel James
Sportsfootball

MU: Leeds keep watch on Daniel James

By kenyan

7 goals scored in 2 games, no doubts, Marcelo Bielsa’s leg has already imprinted on the Premier League with his Leeds team. The promoted, with an ambitious transfer window symbolized by the arrivals of Rodrigo and Robin Koch, are developing an attractive game and continue to be agitated on the transfer market. Always on the lookout for good moves, the Yorkshire club would closely monitor the situation of Daniel James, young Manchester United winger.

Already on the spot a year and a half ago to get the former Swansea back, the Peacocks would have renewed their interest in the 22-year-old Welshman according to the Daily Star. Sporadically titular, the role of the young winger does not seem really clear. The evolution of his situation would therefore be monitored by the leaders of Leeds, who could even try to snatch him from the Red Devils as of this summer transfer window. Case to follow while the arrival of a winger like Jadon Sancho or Ivan Perisic at MU could be decisive in this case.

Related news

football

The degreasing continues at Barça!

kenyan -
FC Barcelona continues its downsizing. Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez are expected to leave soon and the youngsters could follow. This summer, FC...
Read more
football

Transfer market: OL want to shop in Rennes

kenyan -
With the only alternative to this position Léo Dubois, Olympique Lyonnais is looking for a right side. The Rhone residents intend to do...
Read more
football

Cengiz Under arrives in Leicester

kenyan -
It was announced for a few days, it is now official: Cengiz Under arrives in England, on the side of Leicester. In...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more

Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

football kenyan -
Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell...
Read more

PSG: Neymar clarifies his accusations on Alvaro!

football kenyan -
Neymar is angry. The number 10 of the PSG is certain that the defender of OM Alvaro Gonzalez allowed himself racist insults...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke