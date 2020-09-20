MU: Leeds keep watch on Daniel James

7 goals scored in 2 games, no doubts, Marcelo Bielsa’s leg has already imprinted on the Premier League with his Leeds team. The promoted, with an ambitious transfer window symbolized by the arrivals of Rodrigo and Robin Koch, are developing an attractive game and continue to be agitated on the transfer market. Always on the lookout for good moves, the Yorkshire club would closely monitor the situation of Daniel James, young Manchester United winger.

Already on the spot a year and a half ago to get the former Swansea back, the Peacocks would have renewed their interest in the 22-year-old Welshman according to the Daily Star. Sporadically titular, the role of the young winger does not seem really clear. The evolution of his situation would therefore be monitored by the leaders of Leeds, who could even try to snatch him from the Red Devils as of this summer transfer window. Case to follow while the arrival of a winger like Jadon Sancho or Ivan Perisic at MU could be decisive in this case.