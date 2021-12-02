HomeSportsfootballMU: Michael Carrick leaves the club
Sportsfootball

MU: Michael Carrick leaves the club

By kenyan

The news will not surprise anyone. Following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, Michael Carrick knew that his duties as interim coach of the first team would cease. It is now official.

“Michael Carrick has decided to quit his job as coach of the first team and leave the club at the end of his term as interim manager”, said the English club via a statement released this evening. As a reminder, the Red Devils won 3-2 against Arsenal for Carrick’s last game.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke