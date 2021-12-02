MU: Michael Carrick leaves the club

The news will not surprise anyone. Following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, Michael Carrick knew that his duties as interim coach of the first team would cease. It is now official.

“Michael Carrick has decided to quit his job as coach of the first team and leave the club at the end of his term as interim manager”, said the English club via a statement released this evening. As a reminder, the Red Devils won 3-2 against Arsenal for Carrick’s last game.

A player.A coach.A manager.But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend.Thank you, Michael ❤️#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021