MU: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to chat with Cavani

After his free departure from PSG this summer, Edinson Cavani has perfectly rebounded on the side of Manchester United. This season, the Uruguayan striker is doing good to his team and has managed to integrate into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s device.

Arrived for one season (with the possibility of an additional year), Edinson Cavani must already discuss his future. A future that should obviously be on the side of Reds Devils where his trainer seems impressed by his qualities. “He impressed me and he integrated really well into the group. We’re going to sit down with him and talk to him in the near future, of course, to see his plans and our plans. We are very happy with what he is doing ” said the Norwegian technician at a press conference. This season, the former PSG has scored 7 goals in 24 matches.