MU: Paul Pogba gives news

By kenyan

Paul Pogba is, as often, at the heart of the Transfer market rumours, while Real Madrid and Juventus want to lure him into their ranks this summer. But most importantly, the world champion still hasn’t walked the lawns in 2020. In an interview with the Manchester United’s official website, he said more about his state of form and how he is going through this coronavirus pandemic.

“I can do some training, a bit of running, a bit of cycling, I can go outside too and work with the ball. I do all this to keep myself busy and to stay in shape. We have to stay motivated, we have no choice, we don’t know how long this period (without football) will last, but I still have goals in mind and one day this pandemic will end. When we can get back on the field, we’ll have to be ready […] As far as I’m concerned, it’s been a long time since I’ve played, I just want to be able to get back on the pitch.”, launched the 27-year-old midfielder. Like all of us, The Pickaxe hungry for football!

Previous articleChelsea: Frank Lampard justifies N’Golo Kanté’s injury

