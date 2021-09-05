MU: Paul Pogba happy with the arrival of Raphaël Varane this summer

In an interview with Telefoot, the midfielder of the Blues said he was happy with the arrival of his teammate in selection Raphaël Varane at Manchester United this summer. A transfer which will have cost nearly 40 million euros to the Red Devils to convince Real Madrid to part with it.

“The arrival of Raph is always positive, especially for the club. We have a very good relationship, we have known each other for a very long time. I am happy that he is with us and that he brings his experience and his qualities ”, he declared at the microphone of TF1. The two players also played a meeting together under the Mancunian colors during the victory in Wolverhampton (0-1).