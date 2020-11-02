MU: Paul Pogba’s apologies after his blunder

Not necessarily starting every time with Manchester United, Paul Pogba was in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 11 to face Arsenal during the shock of the 7th day of the Premier League. On arrival, the Red Devils lost at home, on a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (0-1), conceded by Paul Pogba.

After the match at the microphones of BBC Sport, the Frenchman confessed his mistake and made his mea culpa: “When I tried to touch the ball before the guy, I felt like I was touching him a bit. I knew I was in the box and I knew it would be a mistake. In the end, I shouldn’t give such a penalty. I had to let him take the ball and try to block the cross. I was a little out of breath from the race just before and it made me make this stupid mistake. I will learn from this “. A lack of lucidity therefore, which cost the match to his team and which made the headlines of the English press this Monday morning …