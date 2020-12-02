MU – PSG: Thomas Tuchel justifies the choice of Moise Kean

A match not to be missed. As part of the 5th day of the Champions League group stage, Paris Saint-Germain will face Manchester United at Old Trafford this Wednesday evening. In a bad position after two wins and two draws in this group H, the capital club no longer really has the right to make mistakes. Thomas Tuchel therefore made strong choices for his starting XI with the use of 4-3-3 and the tenure of Moise Kean in place of Angel Di Maria. Choices on which the German technician returned to the microphone of RMC Sport.

“We have a few goals, a few spaces to find. And it’s, in my experience, easier for us in a 4-3-3. (…) Manchester closes the spaces well. For me, it’s almost impossible to find spaces between players, and that’s Angel’s strength. We want to find it in depth, it is Moise’s strength to also fight physically with the two central defenders. It’s not against Angel, it’s for Moise because he has a different characteristic ”, explained the former coach of Borussia Dortmund before the meeting.