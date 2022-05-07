Menu
MU: Ralf Rangnick and the disastrous effects of the Mason Greenwood investigation

In a press conference before the Red Devils’ trip to Brighton this Saturday (6:30 p.m.), Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick spoke of the negative effects that the investigation into Mason Greenwood had, for the club, the player but also his family. The 20-year-old Englishman, who is currently free on bail, was arrested in late January after being accused of rape and assault by his girlfriend.

“The issue around Mason has been a disaster for everyone. It was a human disaster, it is a personal disaster. It’s not good for him, obviously, and for his family it hasn’t been good, but it hasn’t been good for our club either. He was playing regularly back then., explained the German technician. Suspended by United since the start of this case, Greenwood had played 24 games with the Red Devils this season before, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

