MU: Ralf Rangnick is already under the spell of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United were held in check by the Young Boys of Berne on Wednesday night (1-1), on Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage. Even so, the Red Devils finish first in their group, Ralf Rangnick also took advantage of this meeting to turn and offer their first appearance in the first team to two players from the Academy: Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal. This match was also marked by the superb volley from Mason Greenwood for the opener. The England international also received praise from his coach at the end of the meeting.

“I think today he showed not only his quality with this magnificent goal, but also the way he created the opportunity for Juan Mata”, said Ralf Rangnick. “He’s a great talent, left foot, right foot, good on the ball. He was also behind Fred’s goal on Sunday, so it’s all about continuity. He has to develop physically but technically, for his age, he’s a great player. My job is to develop him, to make him an athlete and if he succeeds, he can become a regular player for this club. “