MU: Ralf Rangnick wants a midfielder this winter

Arrived a few weeks ago on the bench of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick has identified his needs for the rest of the season. The German coach wants a reinforcement in the midfield during the winter transfer window, a position already targeted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer.

But with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane, the Mancuniens had not finally recruited in this sector of play. The Mirror reports Rangnick wants a tall, dominant player in midfield. A profile which corresponds to Declan Rice, player of West Ham already announced in the sights of Manchester United.