MU: Real Sociedad tempted by Jesse Lingard

By kenyan

At 27, Jesse Lingard is in the hard at Manchester United. Not used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season in the Premier League, the English attacking midfielder has no choice but to leave, if he hopes to have playing time. Lately, the English press indicated that Everton, West Ham and Tottenham had an eye on him.

Today, Skysports confirms that the agents of Le Mancunien, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will activate in the coming weeks to try to obtain a loan from their protégé. As a fourth courtier has appeared. This is the Real Sociedad.

