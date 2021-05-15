MU: Roy Keane slams the players

Last night, Manchester United lost to Liverpool at Old Trafford (2-4), recording a second defeat in two Premier League games this week. Despite his goal which unlocked the meeting, Bruno Fernandes was not spared by the legend of the Red Devils, Roy Keane, just like these cronies of the midfield.

“I don’t want to criticize Fernandes, but he spent half the night crying on the pitch. United players wanted Liverpool to put the ball out of play, but we only stop with a head injury (on Liverpool’s second goal) ”, before attacking the McTominay – Fred tandem: “As long as these two players play in midfield for Manchester United, they won’t win big trophies”, he declared at the microphone of Sky Sports.