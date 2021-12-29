MU: Sevilla FC returns to the charge for Anthony Martial

New episode in the Anthony Martial soap opera. Indeed, the Manchester United striker is lacking playing time in England and is looking for a way out for the winter transfer window. One of the European teams to have volunteered to host the international tricolor (30 caps, 2 goals): Sevilla FC. If a first loan offer was turned down by the Red Devils, the two sides would have finally come to an agreement.

Priority of Andalusian sports director Monchi to strengthen the Sevillian attack, soon diminished by the departures of Moroccan internationals to CAN (Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi), the former of Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco should leave for Seville in the form of a loan until the end of the season without an option to buy. A good way for those who are under contract with MU until 2024, to find the rhythm of the competition and why not hope to find a place in the papers of Didier Deschamps for the next World Cup.