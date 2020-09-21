MU: Valencia eyeing Sergio Romero

A competition Dean Henderson – David De Gea, it must be difficult to manage for a coach, in this case Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And it must be also complicated to collect for the one who will be relegated to 3rd position in the hierarchy in the Manchester United cage: Sergio Romero. Faced with the emergence of the young English goalkeeper, his playing time, already very low (22 games including none in the league), may fall further. Which could motivate him to find another club.

And that other club could be called Valencia, who contacted the Red Devils for the experienced goalkeeper. Jaume Doménech and Jasper Cillessen are currently the Valencia goalkeepers, but Sergio Romero could be added to the list. According to Mirror, the Spanish club have even made an offer of 6.5 million euros for the 33-year-old goalkeeper.