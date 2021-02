It had been in the pipes for several days, it is now official: Munir El Haddadi, the Sevilla FC striker can indeed represent the Moroccan selection. The FIFA announced today that the former Spain international could play for the Atlas Lions.

The player was coveted by the Moroccan football federation which has long worked so that the player trained in Masia can be called up. The 25-year-old striker came into play against Macedonia with La Roja in 2014, in a qualifying match for Euro 2016.