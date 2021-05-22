Naby Keita wants to revive at Atletico Madrid

In a delicate situation since his transfer to Liverpool, Naby Keita would like a change of scenery. Among the Reds, the Guinean midfielder will never succeed in winning and confirming the hopes placed in him during his stay in Leipzig.

According to information from AS, Naby Keita’s agents have reportedly tried in recent hours to place him on the side of Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old Liverpool midfielder is not quite getting along with Jürgen Klopp and is looking for a way out, especially if the German manager is still in office next season. The Spanish club must also strengthen in the midfield this summer, but so far have not shown any real interest in Keita.