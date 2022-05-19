Menu
Nantes: Antoine Kombouaré announces that he is staying

Since he took his place on the bench of FC Nantes, things have been going pretty well for Antoine Kombouaré. Saving the Canaries from relegation last season, he won the Coupe de France this year and thus won a qualification in the Europa League. While rumors suggested that the former PSG defender could leave his post at the end of the season, he confirmed to L’Equipe that he would be present next year.

I decided to continue and go to the end of my contract. There is a fantastic challenge next year. A year with four descents (to bring Ligue 1 back to 18 teams), I want to experience that. It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be complicated. And then there will be the Europa League…” A busy program therefore for his troops, who will already lose Randal Kolo Muani, who could be imitated by some of his teammates. Antoine Kombouaré is not worried about it: “I defined a list of players. I will judge on parts, but I have confidence. He (Waldemar Kita) assured me that he was going to invest. There will be departures, yes. But we don’t have to be afraid. We have to bring in new players who will bring freshness, desire… We can have some nice surprises. »

