Home Sports News football Nantes: Christian Gourcuff evokes Transfer market
Sports Newsfootball

Nantes: Christian Gourcuff evokes Transfer market

By kenyan

Thirteenth in the last Ligue 1 financial year, FC Nantes took note of the LFP’s decision to permanently stop the championship. Now the Canaries can focus in part on the next Transfer market. However, and it’s not really a surprise, don’t expect the NF to spend large sums to strengthen itself. In fact, Christian Gourcuff has made it clear that he intends to have his team cut with the equipment he already has in store.

“We are so ephemeral that we tend to look elsewhere. I work differently. Recruitment is part of my job and we’re thinking about it. But don’t get lost looking outside. That’s also how you build a band. It is necessary to draw the quintessence, to allow the players to progress individually, to find complementarities, so as to have collective competence. Today, especially with very frequent Transfer market windows, we are always eyeing right and left, to the detriment of the group we have. You have to invest in what you have. It takes patience, hard work and time. Otherwise, we are only in the ephemeral. What I regret is that we no longer have time to invest in work. I’m focusing on my group of players. (…) It’s the investment in time that makes it possible to perform.”, he said on the official FCN website.

Previous articleWHO says science needs “time” to understand chloroquine effect

RELATED ARTICLES

football

François Ciccolini leaves Gazélec Ajaccio

kenyan -
The penultimate of the national rankings, Gazélec Ajaccio will play in National 2 next season following. And unfortunately for him, the Corsican...
Read more
football

Montpellier: Vitorino Hilton extends

kenyan -
The news was in the air, it's now official. The 42-year-old Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton, who joined MHSC in 2011, has extended...
Read more
football

Nicklas Bendtner lost millions in poker

kenyan -
Without a club since leaving FC Copenhagen in the winter transfer window, Nicklas Bendtner (32 years old) has made a shocking revelation....
Read more
15,630FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

It’s quick, painless and free – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announces free COVID-19 mass testing

News Alfred Kiura -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the Ministry of Health will be conducting free mass testing to the public which will be...
Read more

Kenya tests its highest samples yet as cases hit 781

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya tested its highest number in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 781. Many Kenyans had raised concerns about the sporadic...
Read more

President Kenyatta appoints former Controller of Budget as new NTSA Chairperson

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has introduced fresh blood in the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)’ boardroom by appointing Agnes Odhaimbo as the Chairperson. The new...
Read more

KRA takes government critic and economist David Ndii to court over unpaid taxes

News Alfred Kiura -
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has revived a case against government critic and economist David Ndii and taken him to court over unpaid taxes dating...
Read more

ODM purge

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are laying the ground for changes in their House teams. The two of them are aiming...
Read more

Wall decor that will leave your house looking splendid

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
Walls have ears they say, but my question is, do walls have a soul too? Here's why I ask this. You see, when you...
Read more

Teachers: Magoha is sidelining us

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Thursday, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) asked Professor George Magoha to stop politicking education issues. They said that the cabinet secretary...
Read more

Avril dismisses fan who claimed Azziad revived her forgotten song Hello Baby

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Singer and actress Avril dismissed a fan who claimed online content creator and Tik tok sensation Azziad revived her song dubbed Hello Baby which...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke