Nantes: Christian Gourcuff evokes Transfer market

Thirteenth in the last Ligue 1 financial year, FC Nantes took note of the LFP’s decision to permanently stop the championship. Now the Canaries can focus in part on the next Transfer market. However, and it’s not really a surprise, don’t expect the NF to spend large sums to strengthen itself. In fact, Christian Gourcuff has made it clear that he intends to have his team cut with the equipment he already has in store.

“We are so ephemeral that we tend to look elsewhere. I work differently. Recruitment is part of my job and we’re thinking about it. But don’t get lost looking outside. That’s also how you build a band. It is necessary to draw the quintessence, to allow the players to progress individually, to find complementarities, so as to have collective competence. Today, especially with very frequent Transfer market windows, we are always eyeing right and left, to the detriment of the group we have. You have to invest in what you have. It takes patience, hard work and time. Otherwise, we are only in the ephemeral. What I regret is that we no longer have time to invest in work. I’m focusing on my group of players. (…) It’s the investment in time that makes it possible to perform.”, he said on the official FCN website.