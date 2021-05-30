Nantes loses, but secures place in the French League in 2021/22

Troyes and Clermont, first and second in the second division, respectively, guaranteed direct access to ‘Ligue 1’.

Nantes today held the spot in the French football league for the 2021/22 season, despite the 1-0 defeat by Toulouse, in the second leg of the play-off for access to the top echelon.

The goal of the Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, in the 62nd minute, was not enough for Toulouse, who ended up missing access to the Main League due to goals scored away from home by Nantes, who won the first confrontation, by 2- 1.

In today’s game, Toulouse also ended up penalized by the expulsion of Ngoumou, in the 87th minute, two minutes after entering the field.

Nantes had to play in the ‘play-off’ as they were 16th and bottom in the French league, while Toulouse were third in the second division and guaranteed the chance to compete for access after beating Grenoble, fourth.

Troyes and Clermont, first and second in the second division, respectively, guaranteed direct access to ‘Ligue 1’.