Nantes: medical examination Monday for Abdoulaye Dabo at Juve!

Youngest player in the history of FC Nantes to sign his first pro contract (at 16), Abdoulaye Dabo will leave his training club in the coming hours.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who played 2 Ligue 1 matches in 2018-19 under the orders of Miguel Cardoso before returning to the reserve team, will be loaned with an option to buy (in the order of 1, € 5m) to Juventus. According to our information, the native of Bellevue, who is considered one of the greatest hopes of the FCN, is expected tomorrow in Turin to undergo his medical examination.