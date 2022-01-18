Nantes: Moreto Cassama approaching!

Rather discreet on the winter transfer window, FC Nantes could afford a new midfielder in the coming days. According to our information, the current 10th in Ligue 1 is seriously thinking of being loaned Moreto Cassama. The 23-year-old midfielder trained at FC Porto has been playing for the Stade de Reims for 3 years, with whom he has played 43 matches over the last two L1 seasons (3 goals).

Currently at the CAN in Cameroon, where he shines with Guinea Bissau, especially against Sudan (4 key passes, 11 duels won out of 14, 89 balls hit, 3 dribbles out of 3 successful in 90 minutes), Moreto Cassama, who will play qualifying for the round of 16 of the CAN on Wednesday against Nigeria, will suffer strong competition from Jens Cadjus, freshly recruited this winter by the Champagne club, on his return from Africa. A boon for FC Nantes, which could recover the player on loan (with a purchase option of 2.5 to 3 M€). It now remains for the various parties to agree.