Nantes – PSG: Christian Gourcuff reacts to the absence of Neymar

By kenyan

Released very early on due to injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory against Istanbul Basaksehir (0-2) on Wednesday night in the Champions League, Neymar will simply miss his team’s next deadline against Nantes on Saturday night. And obviously, if the absence of the Brazilian is a new problem to be solved for the club of the capital, it is excellent news for his Nantes opponent who imagines he has a little more chance of doing something when he does not. there is not the former Barcelona on the ground.

This is in any case what Christian Gourcuff said at a press conference on Thursday. “It would be pretentious to say that we are not happy that Neymar is absent on the field, it is an additional danger. But they have so many quality players that it is not a major handicap for them ”, thus mentioned the coach of the Canaries. Answer Saturday evening.

