Nantes: Wylan Cyprien justifies his return to France

This is one of the surprises of this summer transfer window: the return of Wylan Cyprien in Ligue 1. The former Niçois is loaned to FC Nantes with a purchase option set at 8.5 million euros. An opportunity not to be missed for the midfielder after a difficult season in Parma. Presented to the media this Thursday, the main protagonist explained his choice to take up the Nantes challenge.

“It was the choices of the Italian coach (Roberto d’Aversa, who arrived during the season) who did not want me to play, so I am lacking rhythm. I took my pain patiently, with my family we wanted to return to France, and I gave my priority to Antoine. It’s been a lot of seasons that I haven’t had the opportunity to do any preparation, so I really wanted to do a full month of work to be ready for a long season. What can I bring? I do not pretend to be a very great midfielder, so I will bring what is asked of me. If I am asked to put on the warmer and tackles, if I am asked for something else, anyway, I put myself at the service of the collective. The goal is to have a full season ”, thus confided Cyprien. A bet that both parties hope to win at the end of the season …

“”, Confided the player. His choice was quick: “. “