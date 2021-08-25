Naples finally gives the green light to a loan from Adam Ounas

The case seems rather to be on the right track for OM. Interested in the services of Adam Ounas, the French club had hitherto come up against Luciano Spalletti’s desire to keep him, and therefore the management of Naples not to let go, while the former Bordelais no longer has only one year of contract. The Partenopei would have been listening to an offer of at least € 15 million, when the Phocéens only offered a free loan with a purchase option.

It is the weather and this complicated contractual situation that favors Longoria and her team. According to information from Sky Italia, Napoli are unwilling to see the 24-year-old free in a year and have reportedly finally opened the door to a loan with an option to buy. Negotiations are still far from over between the two clubs, and despite Torino’s interest, the Algerian international prefers to join OM.