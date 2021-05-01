Naples is interested in Christophe Galtier

Author of three and a half full seasons in Lille and currently in the race for the title in Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier (54) is at the top of his game. With good odds, the French coach is followed by Nice and Lyon. According to Sky Italia, an Italian formation also ticked its name.

Thus, Napoli would have targeted Christophe Galtier in order to take the place of Gennaro Gattuso next season. However, the Partenopei have two other avenues. First of all the favorite Luciano Spalletti (62 years old) free for two years and the end of his adventure at Inter Milan but also Vincenzo Italiano (43 years old) the coach of Spezia.