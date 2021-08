Despite an interesting preparation with Napoli, Zinedine Machach (25) will not have the chance to evolve in the first team this season. The former Toulousain is on loan for a season with an option to purchase at Budapest Honved, a Hungarian first division club.

The player trained at Olympique de Marseille will therefore know the eighth club of his career, including the fourth loan with Napoli. At 25, he only scored 4 goals and delivered 10 assists in 120 games in all championships.