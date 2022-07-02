Napoli are also interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Returning to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) already wants to leave the Red Devils. A huge blow for the band to Erik ten Hag but the possibility for the competition to recover the fivefold Ballon d’Or. As such, The Athletic also reveals an interest from a Serie A cador.

Indeed, if Jorge Mendes, agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, has already met the owner of Chelsea for a potential arrival of the Portuguese and that Bayern Munich is made aware of the situation, Naples would also be interested in offering himself the fivefold Ballon d’Or, under contract until June 2023. Finally, note that PSG would not like to line up.