Napoli: Kalidou Koulibaly prefers Sadio Mané to Karim Benzema

On May 28, Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet in the Champions League final, a remake of the 2018 edition won by the Merengues at the Olympic Stadium in kyiv (Ukraine). The opportunity for Sadio Mané, already crowned African champion, to win the historic quadruple. For that, the Senegalese will have to beat the band at Karim Benzema, more than ever favorite to lift the Golden Ball at the end of the season. Asked by World ElevenSenegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly made his choice between his teammate with the Lions and the French international (94 caps, 36 goals).

“I prefer Sadio Mané because he plays for the national team with me, I meet him every day and he is a very great player. I hope one day he will win the Ballon d’Or. But Benzema… there’s nothing to say. I’ve been saying it for a very, very long time, he’s one of the best players in the world. He’s the striker against whom I had the most difficulty playing, he’s really very intelligent and today, we still see it. You can ask my friends, when I played against him, I already said he was the strongest striker I faced, it shows that I am not wrong.