Napoli win Italian Cup on penalties against Juve

After a balanced game, Napoli dominated Juventus Turin on Wednesday in the final of the Italian Cup (0-0, 4-2 tab). Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their attempts on penalties.

At the end of the suspense. In an Olympic stadium in Rome without spectators, behind closed doors, Napoli dominated Juventus Turin on Wednesday in the final of the Italian Cup (0-0, 4-2 tab). A victory on penalties that allowed the Neapolitans to win their sixth trophy in this competition (1962, 1976, 1987, 2012, 2014 and thus 2020). Paulo Dybala and Danilo, who missed their attempts, can blame themselves.

With Blaise Matuidi starting, but without Adrien Rabiot, left on the bench at kick-off, Juve dominated territorially, without really worrying their opponent. There was an attempt by Cristiano Ronaldo repelled by Alex Meret (5th) and a contentious contact in the box between Paulo Dybala and Mario Rui that pushed the Turinese to claim a penalty in vain, but it was Napoli who got the best situations in the first half.

Buffon saved twice by his studs

Lorenzo Insigne found the post on a free kick from 25 yards (24th), then Gianluigi Buffon proved he was still fit at 42 by diverting dangerous strikes from Diego Demme (41st) and Insigne (42nd). The pace dropped significantly on both sides as the locker room returned, and opportunities began to become increasingly scarce between two teams not yet physically developed. Convinced of having made a mistake by having made several simultaneous changes in the semi-final return against AC Milan (0-0), Maurizio Sarri this time waited until the 66th to throw new blood with the entry of Danilo in place of Douglas Costa.

Gennaro Gattuso immediately responded by replacing José Callejon and Dries Mertens with Matteo Politano and Arkadiusz Milik. The first immediately stood out on a low shot well caught by Buffon (68th), the second spoiled a great opportunity by sending the ball into the stands when he had time to apply himself in the surface (70th). On the Turin side, the entry of Federico Bernardeschi (74th) did not much awaken an attack to the trouble, with a duo Cristiano Ronaldo-Paulo Dybala very uninspired. Unable to tell the difference, Juve were almost crucified in extra time. Nikola Maksimovic hit Buffon with a furious header from a corner, then Eljif Elmas found the post in the 93rd minute.

Dybala and Danilo miss out

It was therefore written that the fate of this final had to be decided on penalties. Meret was the first to stand out by repelling Dybala’s attempt. Insigne did not tremble in front of Buffon. Danilo further complicated the Turin mission by sending the ball well over the top, before seeing Politano find the fault. Leonardo Bonucci kept his team alive with the help of the bar, but Maskimovic took charge of bringing Napoli closer to victory. Aaron Ramsey also scored, but Milik allowed Napoli to win by adjusting Buffon.

A victory celebrated with emotion by Gattuso, who had dedicated the qualification for the final to his sister, recently deceased.