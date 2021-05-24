Nasser Al-Khelaïfi judges the PSG season

Detained by LOSC in Ligue 1, but semi-finalist of the Champions League and winner of the Coupe de France, PSG has had a rough season to say the least. And here is what its president thought.

The verdict is therefore in. Second in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind LOSC, at the start of the 38th and final day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain won in Brest (2-0), but did not was able to prevent the coronation of the Mastiffs. A notable fact so much the club of the capital has the stranglehold on Hexagoal since 2011. As in 2012 and 2017, the Rouge-et-Bleu have therefore let slip the title.

But the vice-champion of France does not have to be ashamed for all that. Of course, seeing PSG and its XXL budget not winning the national title calls out, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men still managed to reach the last four of the Champions League – after going to the final last season – and won the fourteenth Coupe de France in their history. Is this sufficient for all that in the eyes of Ile-de-France leaders? Asked after the match won in Brittany, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi gave his feeling.

It’s not a failure for Paris

“It’s true that if you want to win the championship, you should never have eight defeats. It was really tight. Every year I am told “Ligue 1 is easy”. This year it was not easy at all. It was very tight between three, four teams. Each match was strong, the championship is not easy at all. We had a Champions League semi-final and we didn’t win the championship, that’s to say “, he confided, before adding that this 2020/2021 season is not a failure for PSG.

“No. This season, we were still in the semi-finals of the Champions League. If we had had the best eleven players, we could have gone to the final. We won the Coupe de France. There have been some positive things. We have Manchester United, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich. Afterwards, it’s true that we didn’t do everything we should have to win the Championship, but we didn’t do everything we had to do. We want to do better, improve the team for next season ”. The appointment is made.